As part of the council’s Southern Regional and Spatial Economic Strategy for the next twelve years, Nenagh has been marked out as a potential destination town.

As a hinterland of Limerick, Nenagh can be a centre of excellence for sustainable energy and tourism and could be an attraction in Tipperary, like Killarney is in Kerry.

Nenagh is also the busiest district with 28.7% of the planning applications for the whole county coming from there.





Speaking at the Nenagh Municipal District meeting yesterday, Hughie McGrath said this kind of recognition, combined with potential funding opportunities could help to boost the town in many ways.

