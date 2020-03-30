Nenagh Local Injury Unit remains open for business in North Tipperary

Anybody who has suffered a broken bone, serious cut or other injury in north Tipperary is being encouraged to visit Nenagh Local Injuries Unit.

The Unit has noted a decrease in attendance in recent weeks in line with regional trends, but the public is being reassured that it is open for business.

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at UL Hospitals Group, Dr Damien Ryan, says that additional nurses have been moved to Nenagh in recent weeks.





He has this advice for people with an injury, but who also have some Covid-19 symptoms:

“We have looked to stream patients who have symptoms or signs of COVID disease away from that unit, so the only patients we will be seeing there will be patients who do not have symptoms of respiratory tract infection.

“We have bolstered the service by moving some of our nurse practitioners out to the various injury units – Nenagh included – because we have changed how we’re doing business on sight here in Limerick as well.”