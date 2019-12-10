Nenagh Leisure Centre to re-open today after break-in

A recent break-in at Nenagh Leisure Centre was described as ‘mindless thuggery’ at this week’s Tipperary County Council meeting.

The leisure centre will not re-open until at least lunchtime today after it was broken into on Thursday night.

A significant amount of damage was done during the break-in, machines were ripped from the walls, ESB wires to cut to disable the lights and CCTV was disarmed.





Independent Councillor Hughie McGrath told Tipp FM News this was an act of malicious vandalism and the community are in shock.