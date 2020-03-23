Nenagh Credit Union urging customers to discuss any concerns over loan repayments

Nenagh Credit Union customers are being encouraged to discuss any concerns about loan repayments with their staff.

CEO Pat Naughton says they’ll assess all issues on a case-by-case basis, and ask people to get in touch via phone or e-mail where possible.

The main office remains open to the public from 10am-4pm, but customers are urged to make use of online services by registering with the Credit Union.

Reflecting on the financial difficulties of many during this crisis, Mr Naughton has told Tipp FM News he’s encouraging people to discuss their loan situation with staff.