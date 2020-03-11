Nenagh-based doctor encourages healthy eating to develop “herd immunity”

A Nenagh-based endocrinologist is urging the public to maintain a healthy diet to help develop a “herd immunity” to Coronavirus.

Dr Mary Ryan wants more decisiveness from the State about containment measures, but says the general public can play their part by eating healthily and staying hydrated.

Ten new cases of Covid-19 have now been confirmed – bringing to 34 the number of cases in the Republic of Ireland.





Speaking on Tipp Today, Dr Ryan said that people can take steps to build immunity before the prevalence of Coronavirus rises.

