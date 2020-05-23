National upsurge in gardening benefiting local garden centres

Local garden centres are building on a national upsurge in gardening since the Covid-19 lockdown.

It’s one of many sectors entering their first weekend with doors reopened to customers, after being included in phase one of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

National initiative GroMór, which supports garden centres in Clonmel and Fethard, is promoting the physical and mental benefits of this activity.





Freda Hayes, from Countrylife in Fethard, says they’ve had huge demand this week.

“We’ve been leaving in about five people at a time so we’re not overstocked with people,” Freda told Tipp FM.