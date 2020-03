The N65 in north Tipperary has partially reopened after almost three weeks of flooding on the route.

The road between Borrisokane and Portumna was affected by the high water level on Lough Derg at Carrigahorig, but one lane on the road has reopened.

Traffic lights are in place on the road, and motorists are advised to exercise caution on this stretch which still has some surface water.





Tipperary County Council is apologising for any inconvenience caused.