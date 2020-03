The N65 at Carrigahorig has again closed due to flooding after it was briefly reopened in recent days.

The stretch of road between Borrisokane and Portumna had been closed since February 22nd due to the high level of Lough Derg, but reopened a single lane of traffic yesterday.

Additional rainfall in recent days has forced it to close again however.





The L-1098 at Kilbarron has also been closed due to flooding this afternoon.