N24 development plans discussed for Clonmel

There’s good news for Clonmel motorists with plans to ease congestion on the by-pass at peak times.

A two part plan was put forward at this weeks meeting of the Clonmel Borough District to develop the N24 which is a notorious black spot at peak times.

It was met with unanimous support by councillors while a long term plan to construct an outer relief road that will eliminate the current high volumes of traffic on the by-pass will be put to TII and the Department of Transport





A second interim plan will tackle backlogs on the Cashel and Fethard Road Roundabouts by introducing filter lanes going left and right.

These are much needed changes for the Clonmel area according to Councillor Siobhan Ambrose who raised the issue with Council officials.