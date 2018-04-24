Music festival for Thurles

An announcement is due this morning on a major music event for Semple Stadium.

It’s nearly 30 years since the Thurles venue played host to the first ever Féile concert – it’s expected today’s announcement will hark back to some of the original 90s line-up.

Féile was the first ever multi-day music festival in Ireland when it was first held in 1990.





Irish acts such as The 4 of Us, Something Happens and Hothouse Flowers joined the likes of Meat Loaf, Big Country and Deacon Blue for the 3 day concert.

At the height of its success an estimated 150,000 attended the festival.

28 years later it looks like the Trip to Tipp could be set to return to Thurles.

Details of the Thurles event – which is thought to be planned for next September – are to be unveiled this morning.

It’s expected to see the return of large scale music events to the mid-Tipp town and is likely to appeal to those who attended Féile first time round.