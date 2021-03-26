Munster team named ahead of Guinness PRO14 Final

Johann Van Graan has named his Munster fifteen ahead of the Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster tomorrow evening.

A back three of Mike Haley, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway is joined by a centre partnership of Chris Farrell and Damian de Allende.

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery start alongside each other for the first time this season as half-backs.





The front row is made up of James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan while Jean Kleyn and an in-form Tadhg Beirne line out at four and five.

Captain Peter O’Mahony is joined in the back row by Gavin Coombes and CJ Stander.

No Tipperary players have been named in the matchday squad for the 5 o’clock kick-off in the RDS on Saturday.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.