Munster and Leinster will host French opposition in the last 16 of the European Champions Cup.

Toulouse will travel to Limerick at the end of the month to renew acquaintances with their historic rivals Munster, who claimed their second Heineken Cup over Toulouse in 2008.

Leinster meanwhile will host Toulon at the end of the month.





In the Challenge Cup last 16, Connacht have been handed a tough trip away to Leicester while Ulster will also travel to England to face Harlequins.