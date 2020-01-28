M7 reopens after multiple crashes in north Tipperary

The M7 has reopened in both directions near Nenagh after a series of crashes at lunchtime.

Gardai attended the scene of multiple collisions north and southbound between the Birdhill and Nenagh West junctions at around 12.30.

Four collisions were reported on the northbound route, with another crash also occurring on the southbound lanes.





The roads have reopened in the last hour, but local Gardai are continuing to urge motorists to exercise caution with dangerous road conditions on many routes.

No serious injuries have been reported following the incidents.