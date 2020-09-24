Moyne/Templetuohy seek Senior return for 50th anniversary of last county title

Moyne/Templetuohy manager Eddie Kelly says it would be great to make it back to senior hurling, 50 years after their last success in that grade.

This Sunday the Mid Tipp team take on near neighbours Gortnahoe-Glengoole in the FBD County Intermediate Hurling Final.

Both sides have met recently and Sunday’s game is expected to be a close affair. It’ll be live here on Tipp FM in association with Elys Centra at the Mall and Kickham St, Thurles.





Moyne were crowned senior hurling champions in 1971 and their manager Eddie Kelly told Tipp FM it would be great to be back in the senior ranks for 2021.

“1971 is a long time ago now. Just to get back hurling senior is a big thing, a lot of people around here would think that we should be up at senior.

“Unfortunately for the last 20 odd years, I think we’ve only been up at senior for two years. So look, there’s no pressure as such but it would be nice to be back up at the O’Riain grade for next year.”