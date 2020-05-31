Moyne Road residents in Thurles encouraged to park cars in driveways at night

The Moyne Road in Thurles doesn’t tend to experience more crime than other areas.

That’s according to the chairperson of the residents’ committee there after claims that a number of people had reported their cars being interfered with.

Tommy Barrett says the committee regularly liaise with Gardaí to make sure the area is safe. He said that they have a very good relationship with Thurles Gardai and are very happy with the amount of patrols they receive in the area.





Mr Barrett encouraged residents to contact Thurles Gardai if they see anything suspicious in the area or are worried. He said that over the years there has always been isolated incidents when loose change was taken from cars that had been left open.

“That’s why we actively encourage residents to park their cars in their driveways at night and if they can, install a censor light,” said Mr Barrett.