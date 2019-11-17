Moycarkey-Borris head to Clare for Munster Intermediate Final

Moycarkey-Borris will give it all they have against St Breckans in the Munster championship according to Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath.

The Mid Tipp side travel to Lisdoonvarna to take on the Clare side with the winner into the Munster club Intermediate final.

A successful dual club with plenty of match winners in their ranks, Moycarkey have nothing to fear heading west according to Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath





Speaking on Across the Line Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says Moycarkey-Borris will need to get into the game from the start.

Throw in for the Munster Intermediate football semi final is at 1.30 in Lisdoonvarna.