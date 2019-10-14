Motorists are being asked to exercise extreme caution on the roads of Tipperary this morning.

Gardai in Nenagh are responding to an accident on the M7 Northbound near Junction 22 and are asking all road users to slow down on approach as road conditions and visibility are very poor.

Emergency services are en route to the incident, which is on the left hand lane of the road.

Traffic is stopped 2 kilometres north of the Junction as emergency services deal with it.





Separately, the road between Oola and Pallasgreen is partially blocked after another incident. Gardai are en route.