Motorist clocked doing 184km/h on M7 motorway in Tipperary

A driver is facing a court appearance after being detected doing 184 kilometres per hour in torrential rain near Nenagh.

Gardaí in the county are highlighting the incident as part of their efforts to slow motorists down.

Thurles Roads Policing Unit detected the driver on the M7 yesterday, and say such actions put law abiding motorists in grave danger.





Earlier this week, concerns over speeding motorists on the M7 in north Tipperary prompted the development of Ireland’s first mainline average speed camera system between Nenagh and Birdhill.