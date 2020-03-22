Motorcyclist killed after crash near Tipperary/Waterford border

A motorcyclist has been killed after a crash at Seapark, Ballymacarbry, just over the Tipperary border in Waterford.

It happened earlier today, at approximately 11.40am.

Gardaí say it appears the man in his 30s hit a stone wall and no other people or vehicles were involved.





The road is closed for a technical examination to take place by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area and may have dash cam footage, to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.