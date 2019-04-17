Mother and Baby Home survivor reacts to interim report into Sean Ross Abbey

A woman who was born at the mother & baby home in Roscrea says she’s not surprised at the contents of the latest interim report from the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation

However Teresa Collins of the Sean Ross Commemorative Committee says the fact the reports shows 1,000 deaths in Roscrea and not the 269 officially recorded has shocked her.





The interim report says the burials of children who died in the three Sacred Heart Homes – Bessborough, Castlepollard and Sean Ross are not recorded at all. More importantly, there is no certainty about where they are buried.

Teresa Collins says this in particular makes for difficult reading