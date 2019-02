Over quarter of a million spectators lined the route for yesterday’s final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan to see Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett take his first win of the season.

The Bora – Hansgrohe rider proved quickest in a superfast 141 kilometre stage which was covered at an average of nearly 49 kilometres per hour.

Speaking after his victory Bennett said the crowds were akin to those which line the route of the Grand Tours.