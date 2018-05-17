Moloney set to miss championship – with Sweeney a doubt for Saturday

Tipp senior footballer Emmet Moloney looks set to miss Tipperary’s championship campaign.

Moloney is reportedly travelling to America for the summer – and is believed to have told management of his plans.

It’s not yet known if he’ll start against Waterford on Saturday evening – as he was injured on club duty for Drom & Inch in late April.





Corner forward Conor Sweeney is also reportedly an injury doubt ahead of the tie against Waterford.

The Premier still go into the game as clear favourites to book a spot in the Munster semi final next week against Cork.

Tipp senior footballer Philip Austin says all the hard work has been leading to this…

We’ll have live commentary on Tipp FM of the game in association with the Clonmel Park Hotel and Leisure Centre, Clonmel and Kia Ora Mini Farm, Gorey, Co. Wexford.