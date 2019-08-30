Modular unit at STGH on track to partially open this year

Part of the new modular unit at South Tipp General Hospital will be opening before Christmas.

Significant progress is being made on the new 40 bed extension to the rear of the hospital in Clonmel.

The long awaited modular unit is seen as a key element in efforts to tackle persistent overcrowding which has plagued South Tipp General Hospital in recent years.





There had been concerns earlier this year that the project had fallen behind schedule – as a result extra personnel were drafted in to work on the construction.

Deputy Michael Lowry visited the site recently and says it’s now on track to open later this year.

The Emergency Department in Clonmel is one of the busiest in the country with patients being cared for on trolleys along the corridor or in overflow areas of wards.

Michael Lowry says the modular unit will make a big difference when it is up and running.