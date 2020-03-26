On a Mission: Bishop brings blessings to the streets of Tipperary

In the style of Muhammad and the mountain, the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore is bringing the church to the people.

Bishop Cullinan was seen walking through the streets of Clonmel yesterday evening with the Sacrament, blessing the town.

A spokesperson for the diocese has told Tipp FM News this lunchtime that he also did the same in Cahir and in Carrick-on-Suir, with more towns in the diocese still to be visited.





They said it’s in an effort to provide some comfort to people who are unable to attend their church at this time as they might normally do.