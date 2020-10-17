Mid-Tipperary Senior & Intermediate championships cancelled

The Mid-Tipperary CCC decided on the future of the Mid senior and intermediate, hurling and football championships Friday night.

At the meeting, it was decided that in light of the current pandemic situation, the remaining games in the championship are cancelled.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Mid-Tipperary GAA Chairperson Jonathan Cullen believes that the right decision was made:





“I felt that it was important that we gave our players some sort of definitive answer in relation to when they would be playing, if they would be playing and what our situation was going to be with the championships.

It’s a situation that none of us could ever envisage 12 months ago but we are where we are and I think it’s important that we show some leadership and we give some definitive answers to our players.

I think that we have done that and I’m happy that we made the right decision Friday night.”