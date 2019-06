Significant funding has been awarded to a community project in Mid Tipp.

The Cottage Community Shop and Tea rooms in Loughmore have been allocated €161,154 under the LEADER programme towards the project – which is 90% funding.

The council will also contribute , while the community themselves are raising €30,000 for the tea rooms.





Cllr Noel Coonan has welcomed the funding, for what he describes as a vital project for the area…