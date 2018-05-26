Michael Ryan Brings Firepower Back Into Team To Meet Cork

Michael Ryan has brought some firepower into the Tipperary team for tomorrow’s Munster Hurling Championship Round 2 game against Cork.
It shows 6 changes from last week’s team as Seamus Callanan, Patrick Maher, Brendan Maher and Sean O’Brien all hold their places having been introduced in the round 1 tie. Also starting behind Tipp’s ’45 on Sunday are Michael Cahill and Joe O’Dwyer.
The Tipperary senior hurling team lines out as follows;
1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Sean O’Brien – Newport
3. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel
4. Michael Cahill – Thurles Sarsfields
5. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule
6. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields
8. Brendan Maher -Borris-Ileigh
9. Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields
10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
11. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha
13. Seamus Callanan – Drom-Inch
14. Jason Forde – Silvermines
15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Throw in at Semple Stadium tomorrow is at 2pm. There will be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM – brought to you in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.