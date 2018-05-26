Michael Ryan Brings Firepower Back Into Team To Meet Cork

Michael Ryan has brought some firepower into the Tipperary team for tomorrow’s Munster Hurling Championship Round 2 game against Cork.

It shows 6 changes from last week’s team as Seamus Callanan, Patrick Maher, Brendan Maher and Sean O’Brien all hold their places having been introduced in the round 1 tie. Also starting behind Tipp’s ’45 on Sunday are Michael Cahill and Joe O’Dwyer.

The Tipperary senior hurling team lines out as follows;





1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Sean O’Brien – Newport

3. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

4. Michael Cahill – Thurles Sarsfields

5. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule

6. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher -Borris-Ileigh

9. Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

13. Seamus Callanan – Drom-Inch

14. Jason Forde – Silvermines

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Throw in at Semple Stadium tomorrow is at 2pm. There will be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM – brought to you in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.