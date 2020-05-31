The Michael Hogan Commemoration Walk takes place today to remember the Tipp footballer shot dead in Croke Park 100 years ago.

Grangemockler Ballyneale GAA club are asking members to get out and walk, jog or run within social distancing guidelines from 11am this morning.

Efforts will be detailed on social media, and it also aims to raise money for mental health charity, Pieta House.





Committee organiser, Tom Grinsell, has been explaining how people can donate.

“We set up a link with everydayhero so it’s available on all of our social media platforms so if you look up Grangemockler Ballyneale GAA on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook the link is available on all of them and my number is on all of the posters if people can’t access the social media platforms.”