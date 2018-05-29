Melbourne Cup goes on display in Fethard

Renowned horse-trainer Joseph O’Brien has presented the 2017 Melbourne Cup for display at the Fethard Horse County Experience.

The 24 year old won the cup last year in Australia’s most prestigious annual thoroughbred horse race – with horse Rekindling.

The Museum is an interactive experience which goes through the relationship of Ireland through the ages with their horses.





The Fethard Museum celebrated its first birthday yesterday, and also celebrated the launch of its summer initiative which will see a close association with Coolmore Stud.

Speaking to Tipp FM at the Fethard House Country Experience, Joseph’s father Aidan said it was a proud day for the family…