Meeting sought with Communications Minister on Thurles Post Office

A delegation from Thurles is looking to meet with the Minister for Communications about An Post’s decision to move their post office from Liberty Square to the Thurles Shopping centre.

It follows a meeting yesterday between senior officials in the company, and politicians and local committee members.

A number of options were put forward to the officials, who have agreed to bring them back to the GPO for consideration.





However, the company have previously said that the building they’re currently in is not fit for purpose and that it wouldn’t be cost effective to renovate.

They also informed yesterday’s delegation that an agreement has already been signed with the shopping centre to rent the new premises.

Cllr Jim Ryan chaired the meeting, and says political pressure is now the best way forward…