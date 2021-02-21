McCarthy suffers lower leg injury in West Coast Eagles loss to GWS Giants

It was an unsuccessful night for Tipperary’s AFLW players down under last night.

Boherlahan-Dualla’s Orla O’Dwyer and her Brisbane Lions suffered their first defeat of the season, falling to the Adelaide Crows on a scoreline of 45 points to 33.

For Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy, her West Coast Eagles suffered their fourth straight defeat, losing to the Greater Western Sydney Giants 48 points to 28.





McCarthy scored a point in the loss but was taken off with a lower leg injury before the end of the game.

Late in the last term, the Cahir native received a heavy knock to the shin and had to be helped from the ground.