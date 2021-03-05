Mawdsley’s performance not enough to progress in Poland

Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley was unsuccessful in qualifying from her heat this morning at the European Athletics Indoor Championships.

Running in her first major championship, the 22-year-old’s time of 53.68 seconds wasn’t enough to progress through to the next round of the women’s 400-metre event.

Mawdsley reached the half-way point of the race in second place, but couldn’t keep that pace up in the final fifty metres, falling out of the qualifying spots in heat seven.





However, the Newport native’s Irish team mate, Phil Healy, finished round one with the fastest time of all athletes in the event, with an impressive 52-second performance.