Mattie McGrath launches stinging attack on RSA

A Tipperary TD has called on the Government to fix rural roads, before passing new drink driving legislation.

Mattie McGrath has also hit back at comments from the Head of the Road Safety Authority for opposing the bill.

She called the Deputies in question ‘disgraceful’ and labeled them as ‘self-serving’ for opposing the bill – which would see the introduction of mandatory driving bans for first-time offenders.





Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is one of those whom her comments were directed at – he has hit back at the comments:

While Deputy McGrath concedes the drink driving legislation would probably work in the capital – due to the availability of public transport – he says this bill would descimate rural Ireland.

He’s also suggested there are many government and Fianna Fáil TDs opposed – however their partys aren’t allowing them to a free vote.

Deputy McGrath says the Government’s focus should be on bringing rural roads up to a standard that is safe to drive on, before pushing for legislation such as this: