Market share increase shows listeners tune in for longer to Tipp FM

Tipp FM remains the most listened to radio station in the Premier County.

The latest JNLR – IPSOS – MRBI listenership figures have been released with 85% of people in Ireland choosing to listen to radio for an average of 4 hours each day.

According to the national survey this compares to 53% using social media and 29% of the population who buy a national newspaper





Tipp FM has maintained its listenership stronghold across the Premier County with over 67,000 people listening each week.

People are also choosing to listen to Tipp FM for longer periods with a 2% increase in Market Share.

Susan Murphy is General Manager of the station.