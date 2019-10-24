Margo wrapped up her ’55 years’ celebration tour in Clonmel last night

The Queen of Country wrapped up her ’55 years’ celebration tour in Clonmel last night.

Margo performed for a sold-out audience in the Clonmel Park Hotel last night, having chosen Tipperary as the venue due to her ties here and work with Tipp FM’s Trudi Lalor.

Before yesterday’s concert she was the subject of a special Mayoral Reception in the Clonmel Town Hall, attended by country music names such as Brendan Shine and PJ Murrihy:





Margo told Tipp FM that she was delighted to have such an honour bestowed on her in the Premier County: