March for Tipp press on with N24 gridlock plans

The March4Tipp campaign say they will implement their plan for N24 Gridlock next month.

The group – which was behind two well attended protest marches last year – say they have been forced to take this latest step as their calls for action are not being heeded.

February 22nd is the date planned to disrupt traffic on the N24 Limerick – Waterford road which passes through Tipp Town.





Spokesperson Padraig Culbert says they have been left with no other choice claiming Tipperary County Council have tried to take over suggestions made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.