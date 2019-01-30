Man seriously injured following multi vehicle collision in Tipperary

A man has been seriously injured in a crash on the M7 in North Tipperary.

It follows a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound lane at around 7.40 this morning.

Two people have been hospitalised following the crash between Junction 27 Birdhill and Junction 26 Nenagh West.





One man is said to have suffered serious injuries – both have been taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The M7 is likely to remain closed for a number of hours yet following the 5-vehicle pile-up.

Diversions are in place via the old N7.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

The road is unlikely to reopen until around 3 o’clock this afternoon.