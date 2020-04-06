Man remains in custody this evening following fatal stabbing in Carrick-on-Suir

A man remains in custody this evening in connection with the fatal assault of another man in Carrick-on-Suir.

It appears the man in his mid-40s was stabbed on Saturday night at an apartment complex in the North Quay area, however, after being taken to University Hospital Waterford, he passed away in the early hours of this morning.

A post mortem has not yet been completed but it’s hoped the preliminary results will be known by tomorrow.





A man is still being questioned in relation to the incident in Clonmel Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the station on 052 6177640.