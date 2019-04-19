Man killed in second fatal Clonmel collision named

The funeral takes place today of the young man who died in a collision near Clonmel earlier this week.

Meanwhile the victim of last Wednesdays crash on the N24 has been named.

It’s been a tragic week on the roads of Tipperary with two fatalities in the space of just over 48 hours.





Jake Anderson was fatally injured following a collision between his car and a truck on the N24 at Ballingarrane on the Cahir side of Clonmel last Monday night.

Locals in his home village of Clerihan have been left shocked at the his death – the 21 year old will be laid to rest this afternoon.

Meanwhile the man who was killed in a crash on the N24 last Wednesday night has been named.

He was 55 year old Orlando di Ruzza who lived in Cahir – he died following a collision between his car and a truck on the N24 near Bulmers.

These latest fatalities bring to four the number of people who have lost their lives as a result of crashes in Tipperary this year.