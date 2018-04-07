Man dies following single vehicle collision in West Tipp

A 51 year old man has been killed after a crash in County Tipperary last night.

The single vehicle crash happened in Ardmayle, Cashel at around half 11 last night, when the car he was driving struck a fence

His body has been taken to South Tipperary General Hospital.





The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Cahir Gardai on 052 – 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.