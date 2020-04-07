Man who died following fatal stabbing in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary is named locally

A man remains in custody this morning in connection with the fatal assault in Carrick-on-Suir.

The victim – who has been named locally as 45-year-old Alvydas Nekrosius – was apparently stabbed on Saturday night at an apartment complex in the North Quay area.

Originally from Lithuania, he passed away in the early hours of yesterday morning at University Hospital Waterford.





The preliminary results of a post mortem should be known today.

A man in his 40s is still being questioned in relation to the incident in Clonmel Garda Station.