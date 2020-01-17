Man in court over house burglary in Clonmel

A man has appeared in court in connection with a burglary at a house in Clonmel last October.

Two men entered the house on Cashel Street between October 5th and 6th last and took a TV, DVD player and cash.

On the 19th October, detective Gardaí from Clonmel carried out a search at a house in the town in which the TV and DVD player were recovered.





A man in his 40s was arrested this week and appeared before Carrick on Suir District Court yesterday.

Daniel Bajdak, with an address at O’Connell Court in Clonmel, was granted bail subject to a number of conditions.