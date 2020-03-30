Man charged after spitting at Gardaí in Tipperary and claiming to have coronavirus

A man has been arrested and charged in Tipperary after telling Gardaí he was positive for COVID-19 while spitting at them.

The incident happened in Kilsheelan at 11.30 on Friday night.

A Garda spokesperson has told Tipp FM News that the man was spitting while talking, and when asked to stop, he wouldn’t and informed the two members of the force that he had the coronavirus.





The 42-year-old also refused to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

He was arrested and charged with a Public Order Offence and was charged to appear before the court.

It comes after similar incidents were reported in Cork and Dublin in recent days.