A man has been arrested in relation to thefts from cars in Tipperary.

Gardaí in Clonmel arrested a man in his 40’s following an investigation in relation to car break-ins in Clonmel over the past week.

The incidents occurred in the Highfield estate, Ard Aoibhinn estate and the Roaring Springs Road areas of the town.





The suspect is currently being detained in Clonmel Garda Station.