Man Arrested Following Yesterday’s Fatal Road Traffic Collision

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in the county yesterday.

Gardai arrested the man in his 30s this morning following the collision on the N7 at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh at round lunchtime yesterday.

A man in his 60s was killed in the two car crash – while the front seat passenger and only other occupant of the car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where her injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.





The driver of the other car failed to remain at the scene.

The man is currently being detained at Nenagh Garda station and investigating Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision to come forward.