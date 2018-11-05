“Make a Change” gathering in Ballingarry

A meeting in Ballingarry Community Centre tonight aims to address the stressful issues that arise from poverty.

Make a Change is a gathering which will discuss the effects of suicide, bullying, drugs and depression in the Tipperary community.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Imelda Goldsboro is organising the event – she feels some of her constituents are struggling so badly with their finances that it is having a negative effect on their family’s mental health.





Councillor Goldsboro says that the stress was affecting those across all ages, even young children

The meeting gets underway at 8 o’clock tonight in the Ballingarry Community Centre.