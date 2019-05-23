Major plans for Fethard area

Plans for a major amenity in Fethard have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

Among the facilities proposed is a pavilion, sensory garden, playing pitches and a dog park.

Fethard Regional Community Sports & Recreation Campus Co Ltd is behind the ambitious plans for the historic town of Fethard.





A two-storey pavilion building would accommodate what’s described as a community hub containing inter-generational multi-use recreation spaces, a café, gymnasium, a health consultation suite and club meeting rooms.

The plans lodged with Tipperary County Council also include a perimeter walkway/running/cycling track and walkway adjacent to Rocklow Road as well as a pedestrian and cycle route connecting Rocklow Road and Strylea.

A variety of community amenity facilities are planned including a playground, sensory garden, outdoor classroom, dog park and an outdoor exercise area & equipment.

Playing pitches and training areas are also included as well as tiered seating and viewing areas.

The near 9 hectare site to the north of Fethard is made up of three parcels of land which are owned by Tipperary County Council, the Cashel & Emly Diocesan Trust and Linley Investment (Coolmore). The lands are currently in the process of being transferred to the applicant.