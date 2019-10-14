Major overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick

It’s a busy start to the week for frontline staff in hospitals serving Tipperary.

Once again University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded today with 67 patients without a bed.

29 patients who have been admitted to South Tipp General in Clonmel are being treated on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in already full wards.





A number of other hospitals around the country are also extremely busy according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation with a total of 472 people waiting for a bed.