Maher feels poor decisions not tiredness at heart of Waterford game.

Tipperary’s Brendan Maher believes their poor performance against Waterford yesterday was due to “bad decision making” not physical exhaustion.

The Senior Hurlers managed to pull off a draw against the Deise in their 3rd game of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship yesterday in controversial circumstances with a dramatic late goal – now being dubbed the ghost goal.

It finished 2-22 a piece and leaves Tipp with 2 points after 3 games.





Speaking to reporters including Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the match Brendan Maher didnt feel the turnaroud time between matches was a factor.

