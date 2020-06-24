Lunch Bag CEO says Nenagh is perfect location for their business

Nenagh’s central location and the availability of suitable premises were among the main reasons The Lunch Bag has decided to establish its base in the town.

The company – which provides school lunches for non-DEIS primary schools across the country – plan on creating 150 jobs over the next three years.

CEO of The Lunch Bag Ray Nangle says Nenagh had a lot of things going for it.





“You need the main infrastructure of the motorways and the building but I must say the support of Alan Kelly and the team in Tipperary County Council were second to none.”

“And then the location Lisbunny and the fact that there was the old Dawn Meats factory was an ideal building for what we’re looking to do. It will house the 150 jobs that we anticipate taking on over the next three years and it will be able to make up to quarter of a million school lunches a week.”

Listen back to Ray Nangle full’s interview on Tipp Today :